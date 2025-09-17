Sangram Singh FINALLY REACTS To Affair Rumours With Actress Nikita Rawal, Says ‘She Addresses Me As Sir And I...'

New Delhi: Wrestler, actor, and sportsperson Sangram Singh has finally reacted to recent media reports linking him with actress Nikita Rawal. He has expressed shock at his goodwill being misrepresented through what he called 'baseless' speculation, stressing that he treats his work as worship and remains committed to serving the country.

Professional Interaction Misconstrued

Clarifying his position, Sangram Singh said his association with Rawal was strictly professional.

“Some time back, I was invited to her show, which had six episodes. I went there only once as a judge. She also made a reel. We have met just 3–4 times along with our teams in connection with her other show. She addresses me as ‘Sir,’ and I respectfully call her ‘Ji.’ Beyond that, I don’t know her much,” he stated.

Rumours of Affair with Nikita Rawal

For those unversed, as per various media reports, Singh’s name was recently linked with Rawal, with speculation hinting at a possible affair between the two. Reports suggested that their professional interactions extended into personal territory, sparking gossip across social media platforms and entertainment portals. However, Singh has categorically denied these claims, calling them baseless and damaging.

“At Least Ask Me Once”

Expressing frustration at the spread of such reports, Singh said, “I always speak to everyone with love and respect. But it is shocking how baseless rumors are published on big media platforms without any verification. At least ask me once if such news is true. Personally, I don’t waste time on these things. My focus is on working for society and leaving behind a legacy. At present, I am fully engrossed in preparations for the MMA 2 match scheduled for December.”

Divorce Speculation Also Denied

This is not the first time Sangram Singh has been caught in the swirl of unverified gossip. Earlier, reports of his separation from his wife and actress Payal Rohatgi made headlines. The speculation intensified when Rohatgi stepped down as director of his charitable foundation, further fueling divorce rumors.

Addressing those claims, Singh had exclusively told Zee News that the reports were false, clarifying that the decision was purely professional and not personal. He reiterated that he and Rohatgi remain together after 14 years of partnership.

Singh Calls Himself a “Soft Target”

Reflecting on the recurring controversies, Singh said, “There were even false reports about my divorce recently, which made me sad. It feels like I am repeatedly made a soft target. I would only request that such news should not be published without my confirmation. Please look at my work. Very soon, I will also be seen in a big film. My only aim is to contribute positively to the country. And I categorically deny any rumors of an affair with any actress."