Sania Mirza opens up on weight loss journey, shares jaw-dropping pic

New Delhi: Tennis ace Sania Mirza is an avid user of social media platforms. So, recently, she decided to share her jaw-dropping weight loss journey post pregnancy on Instagram. Her picture shows the massive body transformation from an 89 kilos Sania to fitter 63.

Sania, in her touching post, wrote: 89 kilos vs 63 we all have goals.. every day goals and long term goals .. take pride in each one of those .. it took me 4 months to achieve this goal of mine, to get back to being healthy and fit after having a baby .. feels like such a long way.to come back and regain fitness and being able to compete at the highest level again .. Follow your dreams.No matter how many ppl tell you, you can’t cause God knows how many of those we have around us If I can then anyone can #believe #mummahustles

Her journey of weight loss post-pregnancy will definitely inspire many expecting women out there who are worried about their weight gain.

The tennis ace married Shoaib on April 12, 2010, in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad.

Sania and Shoaib Malik became proud parents to a baby boy on October 30, 2018. The couple named their little one Izhaan Mirza Malik which means the gift of God in Arabic.

In January this year, Sania had a terrific start to her second innings with lifting the WTA Hobart International trophy with partner Nadiia Kichenok.