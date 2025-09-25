Sanjay Dutt Attends Bhasm Aarti In Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain, Offers Prayers

Ujjain: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt embarked on a spiritual journey to Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, seeking blessings at the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Visuals from inside the temple show the actor taking part in the puja rituals and appearing deeply immersed in devotion alongside fellow visitors. Seated at the front, Sanjay was dressed in a simple ethnic attire as he made the visit amid the ongoing Navratri festivities.

The actor also attended Bhasm Aarti at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. He arrived at the temple premises during the early morning hours, surrounded by heavy security and temple authorities.

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh | Actor Sanjay Dutt offered prayers at Mahalakeshwar Temple. pic.twitter.com/webhTB8okm — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2025

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, situated on the banks of the Shipra River in Ujjain, holds immense religious significance as one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

The Bhasm Aarti is one of the most revered rituals at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 AM. According to temple traditions, the ritual begins with the opening of Baba Mahakal's doors in the early hours, followed by a holy bath with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey.

Coming to Sanjay Dutt's work front, he was recently seen in 'Baaghi 4', also starring Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Sandhu. The film made a decent opening at the box office, collecting Rs 13.20 crore on the first day.

"#Baaghi4 opens in double digits on Day 1, boosted by the 50 per cent off offer... The film's performance now hinges on its Saturday and Sunday growth. #Baaghi4 [Week 1] Fri ₹ 13.20 cr. #India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice," trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X.

He also has films like "The Raja Saab', 'Dhurandhar' and 'KD - The Devil' in the pipeline.