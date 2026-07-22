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  • /Sanjay Dutt drops adorable birthday wish for wife Maanayata; calls her 'best mother, wife, friend'

Sanjay Dutt drops adorable birthday wish for wife Maanayata; calls her 'best mother, wife, friend'

Sanjay Dutt praised his wife Maanayata on her birthday calling her the best mother, wife and friend. he wishes for her success and happiness. 

Published: Jul 22, 2026, 11:55 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 11:55 AM IST
Sanjay Dutt drops adorable birthday wish for wife Maanayata; calls her 'best mother, wife, friend'
Image Credit: Instagram

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