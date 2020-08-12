Sanjay Dutt has been a fighter, request fans not to fall prey to unwarranted rumours: Maanayata Dutt

New Delhi: Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt has issued a statement thanking his fans for their well-wishes for actor's speedy recovery but refrained from speaking about his cancer diagnosis. Maanayata categorically asked people "not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours".

Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with Stage-3 lung cancer on Tuesday. He is expected to fly to the US for treatment soon.

"I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju's speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju's fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity," read Maanayata's statement.

Sanjay Dutt, 61, was hospitalised over the weekend due to breathing problems. He was discharged from the hospital on Monday. Later, he revealed that he is taking a sabbatical from work for medical treatment. However, he didn't reveal about his ailment.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has several movies in the pipeline, including 'Torbaaz', 'KGF: Chapter 2', 'Sadak 2', 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' and 'Shamshera'.

'Sadak 2', also starring Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, is slated to release on August 28.