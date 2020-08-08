हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt hospitalised after breathing trouble, tests negative for coronavirus

Sanjay Dutt was admitted with fluctuating oxygen saturation level and is currently under observation in a non-COVID ICU ward. 

Sanjay Dutt hospitalised after breathing trouble, tests negative for coronavirus

New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Dutt was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Saturday evening after he complained of breathlessness. He was also tested for coronavirus through rapid antigen test, which is negative. A swab has been taken for RT PCR.

The 61-year-old actor was admitted with fluctuating oxygen saturation level and chest discomfort. He is currently under observation in a non-COVID ICU ward.

"Sanjay Dutt admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathlessness. His COVID-19 report is negative but he is still there for some time just for medical observation. He is perfectly fine," Lilavati Hospital said in a statement, news agency ANI reported.

Sanjay Dutt's family - wife Maanayata and children Shahraan and Iqra - are in Dubai as of now. They have been Dubai since the lockdown began. Meanwhile, his eldest daughter Trishala (with first wife Richa Sharma) stays in the US with her grandparents.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt has several movies in the pipeline, including 'Torbaaz', 'KGF: Chapter 2', 'Sadak 2', 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' and 'Shamshera'.

Sanjay Duttsanjay dutt hospitalisedsanjay dutt admitted to hospitalCoronavirusCOVID-19
