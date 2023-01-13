Sanjay Dutt reveals his first reaction to cancer diagnosis, KGF 2 actor said 'I will just die but don't want treatment'

New Delhi: Megastar Sanjay Dutt braved lung cancer and fought back like a real hero. Two years after his diagnosis, the KGF 2 actor got talking about it with ETimes at an event. He shared his first reaction upon learning about his cancer diagnosis and how he didn't want any treatment.

Sanjay Dutt told the publication, "I had a backache and was treated with hot water bottle and pain-killers until one day I couldn't breathe. I was taken to the hospital but the thing was that the cancer news was not broken to me properly. My wife, my family or my sisters, nobody was around me that time. I was all alone and suddenly this guy comes and tells me 'you have cancer'."

He said, "My wife was in Dubai, so Priya (sister Priya Dutt) came to me. My first reaction was that, once you hear something like this, your whole life reflects back at you. I have a history of cancer in my family. My mom died of pancreatic cancer, my wife (Richa Sharma) died of brain cancer. So, the first thing I said was that, I don't want to take chemotherapy. If I'm supposed to die, I will just die but I don't want any treatment."

After the news broke, Dutt's wife Maanayata rushed back from Dubai and his sisters Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt were with him throughout.

Later that year, Sanjay Dutt took to social media and announced that he has recovered from his critical illness. On the occasion of his kids' birthday, Dutt thought of sharing the good news with fans.

Sanjay Dutt was first hospitalised in August this year after complaining of breathing issues. The actor stayed in the hospital for two days and later, he revealed that he is taking a sabbatical from work for medical treatment. However, Sanjay Dutt didn't reveal his ailment.

Ahead of his initial treatment, Maanayata issued a statement to update about the actor's health but refrained from speaking about the cancer diagnosis.

After recovering from lung cancer, he featured in Yash starrer KGF 2 as Adheera and won a million hearts with his powerful portrayal on-screen.