Sanjay Dutt-starrer Aakhri Sawal to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan Today Amidst Ban in UAE and PIL

Following months of anticipation, Aakhri Sawal has finally been released in theatres worldwide and continues to generate strong public and media attention. The film has maintained steady buzz at the box office amid ongoing discussions around its bold and politically charged themes.

Special Screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan

In a major milestone, Aakhri Sawal is scheduled for a special screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Preparations for the screening have reportedly been underway quietly over the past few days. While the guest list and official attendees have not been disclosed, the development has already drawn significant attention due to the prestige of the venue.

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UAE Ban Following Censorship Dispute

The film’s journey has also faced controversy internationally. Aakhri Sawal was reportedly banned in the UAE after the UAE censor board suggested multiple edits for its theatrical release. The makers, however, refused to implement the proposed cuts, leading to the film not being screened in the region.

Trailer and Storyline Overview

Earlier, the film’s trailer was released to wide discussion, presenting a narrative centred around controversial and sensitive historical debates. It explores alleged conspiracies and unresolved questions surrounding major events in Indian history, positioning itself as a provocative and debate-driven drama.

The storyline reportedly touches upon topics including the alleged RSS involvement in Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, the Babri Masjid demolition, and the Emergency period in India.

Cast and Performances

The film is headlined by Sanjay Dutt, who features prominently in the trailer, delivering intense dialogues central to the film’s narrative. The cast also includes Sameera Reddy, Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, Nitu Chandra, and Tridha Choudhury.

Directed by National Award–winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the film is presented by Nikhil Nanda and co-produced by Sanjay Dutt along with Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand. The screenplay, story, and dialogues are written by Utkarsh Naithani. The film was released in cinemas on 15 May 2026.