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Sanjay Dutt visits Lalbaugcha Raja with wife Maanayata, seeks Bappa’s blessings

Sanjay Dutt visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal with wife Maanayata Dutt on the eighth day of the Ganesh Festival to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 07:59 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 07:59 PM IST
Sanjay Dutt visits Lalbaugcha Raja with wife Maanayata, seeks Bappa’s blessings
Image Credit: Instagram

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