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Sanjay Gupta questions Bollywood’s smoking posters: What about anti-smoking ads?

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has questioned Bollywood’s continued use of cigarette-smoking imagery in film posters, pointing to posters of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar and Vicky Kaushal’s Love & War. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 08:58 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 09:01 PM IST
Sanjay Gupta questions Bollywood’s smoking posters: What about anti-smoking ads?

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Sanjay Gupta questions Bollywood’s smoking posters: What about anti-smoking ads?
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