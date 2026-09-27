Sanjay Gupta questions Bollywood’s smoking posters: What about anti-smoking ads?

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta raised an objection to Bollywood continuously showing its leading men smoking in posters. On Sunday, Sanjay took to his official X handle (Formerly known as Twitter) and dropped a collage of posters of Ranbir Kapoor from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 'Animal', Ranveer Singh from Aditya Dhar’s 'Dhurandhar', and Vicky Kaushal from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Love & War'. The one thing in common in all three images was that the three actors were shown with a cigarette.