Sunjay Kapur’s Death: Sona Comstar Appoints Jeffrey Mark Overly As New Chairman – Who Is He?

New Delhi: Sona Comstar has announced Jeffrey Mark Overly as the new chairman of the company, following the sudden demise of former chairman Sunjay Kapur on June 13.

In a press release, the company stated that Overly has served as an independent director on the board since February 12, 2021.

According to the release, Overly has been actively involved in the company’s governance for nearly five years, maintaining a perfect attendance record at board and committee meetings despite being in a different time zone. His contributions have been noted as significant in board deliberations and decision-making.

“Mr. Overly was an Operating Partner in the Corporate Private Equity Group at Blackstone Group, based in New York, until his retirement in 2018. He continues to support Blackstone by serving on the boards of several of its portfolio companies. At Blackstone, he was involved in operational improvements, supply chain enhancements, and strategic initiatives across the firm’s global portfolio,” the company added.

Before joining Blackstone in 2008, Overly served as Vice President of Global Fixture Operations at Kohler Company, where he managed global manufacturing operations and the entire supply chain. Prior to that, he spent 25 years at General Motors Corporation and Delphi Corporation, holding various operations and engineering roles with global responsibilities.

Overly holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management from the University of Cincinnati and a Master’s degree in Business from Central Michigan University. He brings over 43 years of operating experience to his new role.

He also serves as an Independent Director on the boards of Performance Food Group, Fortrex Inc. (formerly Packer Sanitation Services Inc.), Comstar Automotive USA LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Sona Comstar), and as a Director on the boards of Sabre Industries, Inc., and Supply One, Inc.

About Sona Comstar

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited (Sona Comstar) is a leading mobility technology company. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Gurugram, India, it operates globally with manufacturing and assembly facilities, R&D centers, and engineering hubs across India, the USA, Serbia, Mexico, and China.

As of June 22, 2025, the company's valuation is reported to be Rs 30,000 crore (approximately $3.6 billion).

Sunjay Kapur's Demise

Sunjay Kapur tragically passed away on June 13 in England at the age of 53, reportedly after swallowing a bee during a match. His funeral was held in Delhi. He was the former husband of Karisma Kapoor, with whom he had two children. Later, he married Priya Sachdev, and they had a son who is six years old.