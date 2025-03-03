Sanjay Leela Bhansali Launches Limited Edition Heeramandi Vinyls

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali continues to redefine the world of entertainment, not only with his cinematic masterpieces but also in the digital space. His debut web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has garnered widespread praise for its captivating visuals, mesmerizing music, gripping narrative, and stellar performances. The show has earned critical acclaim and captivated audiences worldwide.

With Heeramandi, Bhansali's signature opulent storytelling takes center stage, paired with a soundtrack that celebrates his deep love for melody. In a nod to tradition, Bhansali has now launched a limited edition vinyl of the Heeramandi album, bringing the show's music to fans in a new, collectible format.

The announcement of the vinyl launch was met with excitement, with Bollywood stars Sonakshi Sinha and Taha Shah showing their support. Both took to their Instagram accounts to give a shoutout to Bhansali and celebrate the release.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has made a significant impact, earning a spot on Google’s Most Searched List of 2024 as the only Indian web show to be featured. Additionally, it claimed the #1 position on IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2024. The show also marked a pivotal moment in Bhansali’s career with the launch of his own music label, Bhansali Music. His influence on the global stage was further solidified when he debuted the song “Sakal Ban” from Heeramandi at the Miss World 2024 pageant, which was unveiled alongside the top 14 Miss World contestants.

Looking ahead, the excitement only grows as Bhansali prepares for his next big project, LOVE & WAR. The upcoming film, which brings together the star-studded trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, is set to hit theaters on March 20, 2026. Fans can’t wait for another monumental collaboration from one of India's most visionary filmmakers.