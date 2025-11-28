Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War: Ranbir Kapoor–Vicky Kaushal’s BTS Photo In Uniforms Goes Viral

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are uniting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, and while most details of the film remain under wraps, it is already considered one of the most anticipated projects of next year.

A new BTS photo featuring the film’s leading men has surfaced online, sending social media into a frenzy.

In the picture, the duo can be seen posing with fans while dressed in blue uniforms.

Exclusive: #RanbirKapoor and #VickyKaushal fly alongside the MiG-21 one last time for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's #LoveAndWar, capturing a historic moment as the iconic jet makes its final takeoff!

The image, first posted by the industry handle The Climax India, shows Ranbir and Vicky in full Air Force attire, standing beside a fighter jet. The post was captioned:

“Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal fly alongside the MiG-21 one last time for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's #LoveAndWar, capturing a historic moment as the iconic jet makes its final takeoff!”

Netizens React

The viral image has been receiving mixed reactions.

One user commented, “One glimpse and it’s clear Love and War will fly high on emotions and adrenaline.”

Another wrote, “Boy, this is a terrible look for Vicky. I don’t know what happened to him. In Raazi, he was endearing with the moustache too. So what’s with the glow down?”

A user added, “That moustache does neither of them any favors.” Another compared it to “Sasta Pearl Harbor.”

Some reactions were positive as well. One person wrote, “RK looks like an IAF officer… Handsome too.” Another added, “RK looks amazing.”

About Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War

Love and War marks the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal under Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s direction. Netizens believe the movie revolves around a complex love triangle between two officers (played by Ranbir and Vicky) and Alia, who plays the woman caught between them.

Set against the backdrop of war, the story is expected to blend grand visuals, emotional depth, and high-stakes drama. The film is slated for a 2026 release.