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Sanjay Mishra reacts to National Award win for ‘Bhakshak’

Following his Best Supporting Actor win at the 72nd National Film Awards, actor Sanjay Mishra expressed deep gratitude, calling the prestigious honor the ultimate appreciation for his journey and dedicating it to the entire team behind the socially relevant film.

Published: Jul 19, 2026, 03:12 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 03:12 PM IST
Sanjay Mishra reacts to National Award win for ‘Bhakshak’
Image Credit: IANS

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