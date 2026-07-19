Sanjay Mishra reacts to National Award win for ‘Bhakshak’

Sanjay Mishra said, "Ek actor ko bas itna hi chahiye hota hai ki use achhi kahaniyan aur achhe kirdaar milte rahen. Aur jab us safar ko Rashtriya Puraskar jaise bade samman se nawaza jaaye, toh ek abhineta ke liye usse badhkar kuchh nahi ho sakta (As an actor, all you really hope for is to keep getting good stories and meaningful characters to play. And when that journey is recognised with an honour as prestigious as the National Film Awards, there can be no greater feeling for an actor)”.