Sanjay Nirupam Questions Saif Ali Khan’s Quick Recovery; Pooja Bhatt Shuts Him Down

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan found himself at the centre of a debate following his quick recovery from a life-threatening incident. The actor was stabbed six times by an intruder at his Mumbai residence during the early hours of January 16, an event that left his fans and the film fraternity in shock. After undergoing surgery, Saif was discharged on January 21, just five days after the attack, sparking mixed reactions from the public and political circles.



Politician Sanjay Nirupam raised eyebrows over the actor’s seemingly miraculous recovery. Speaking to ANI, he expressed skepticism about Saif’s physical condition post-surgery. Nirupam questioned how someone who underwent a six-hour surgery could return home walking and in good shape so soon. “The way Saif came out (of the hospital), it seems as if nothing happened four days ago,” he remarked, adding that the public deserves clarity on the severity of the attack and the extent of his injuries.



Bollywood actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt came to Saif Ali Khan’s defence, calling the doubts unwarranted. In an interview with ETimes, she highlighted the public’s tendency to let graphic media reports shape their perceptions of reality. “The details of the stabbing that emerged in the media painted an image in people’s heads about Saif’s physical state. That image was perhaps not in sync with the visuals of seeing him walk out of the hospital on his own two feet,” she said.

She further emphasized Saif’s resilience, reminding people that he had walked himself into the hospital despite being wounded and traumatized. “A man who checks himself into the hospital in such a condition surely has the grit to walk out on his own. We should applaud this instead of resorting to conspiracy theories,” Bhatt asserted.



The shocking incident occurred at Saif Ali Khan’s Mumbai residence when an intruder broke in and attacked the actor, stabbing him six times. Saif was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. Despite the severity of the attack, his medical team ensured a successful and speedy recovery, allowing the actor to return home within five days.

While some have celebrated Saif Ali Khan’s strength and determination, others, like Sanjay Nirupam, remain skeptical about his rapid recovery.

Saif Ali Khan’s resilience and the medical team’s efforts should be acknowledged rather than questioned. The actor’s ability to recover and return home is a testament to his physical and mental strength. As Pooja Bhatt aptly stated, “We should applaud his grit rather than indulge in baseless conspiracy theories.”