/Sanjeev Kapoor Exclusive: 'Biggest misconception is that Indian cooking is complicated...'

Renowned Indian chef Sanjeev Kapoor is famous globally for his exceptional culinary style and presentation. With over 150+ cookbooks, restaurants, and kitchen products to his name - he rose to fame with his iconic TV show Khana Khazana in the early 1990s. In an interview with Zee News Digital, Sanjeev Kapoor opened up on shooting for MasterChef Australia, his experience on Khana Khazana and a special advice for young chefs entering the industry. Read below:
Q. You trained as a hotel management professional before becoming a household name in Indian cooking — what pulled you toward the camera and away from the kitchen line?
It wasn't a planned move at all. Khana Khazana actually started as a one-off opportunity, and in the early days I continued working as an Executive Chef while shooting the show. As the programme grew, I was offered the chance to do it full-time. By then, I was already an Executive Chef, so television felt like an opportunity to do something different while still staying true to my profession. That challenge really excited me.
What drew me wasn't the camera, it was the chance to take the knowledge and techniques of a professional kitchen into people's homes. Television simply gave me a much bigger kitchen.
Q. Looking back at "Khana Khazana," what do you think made it resonate with Indian audiences for so many years?
I think it resonated because it made cooking simple. At the time, many recipes were either too complicated or treated like closely guarded secrets, so people often couldn't recreate them successfully at home. I wanted to change that.
My approach was always to use ingredients people could easily find and explain every step clearly, so viewers could cook with confidence. I wanted to show that restaurant-style food wasn't difficult and that it could be made in home kitchens too.
When people tried a recipe from Khana Khazana, it worked. That gave them confidence to try more recipes, and over time, that created a strong connection with the show. I think that's what made Khana Khazana a part of so many homes for so many years.
Q. How was your experience of shooting for MasterChef Australia?
It was incredible! For me, it started from the moment I arrived on the set. The warm welcome I received from the production team and the director to the judges, everyone made me feel completely at home.
I had watched the show over the years and always admired its high standards. Being a part of it gave me the chance to see first-hand the passion, discipline, and creativity of the contestants. What impressed me most was their willingness to step outside their comfort zones and embrace unfamiliar ingredients and techniques with so much enthusiasm.
I was also delighted to see how the perception of Indian cuisine has evolved. It is no longer seen as just a handful of popular dishes. The contestants were genuinely interested in understanding regional ingredients, traditional cooking techniques, and the stories behind the food. Watching someone prepare a beautiful ragi roti, which even many experienced cooks find challenging, was a wonderful reminder of how deeply people are engaging with Indian cuisine today.
Q. What's a common misconception people have about Indian cooking that you'd like to correct?
I think the biggest misconception is that Indian cooking is complicated. People see a long list of ingredients and assume the recipe will be difficult. But Indian cooking isn't about using every spice in your kitchen, it's about understanding which spices to use, when to use them and in what quantity. Once you understand that, it becomes much simpler than people imagine. Another misconception is that Indian food is all about heat. Spice doesn't always mean chilli. We use spices for aroma, flavour and balance. That's what gives Indian food its depth.
Q. What advice would you give to young chefs entering the industry today, especially with social media changing how food content is consumed?
One thing I would say to young chefs is that there are no shortcuts to becoming good at what you do. Today, there are more opportunities than ever before, and more ways to showcase your work. That's a wonderful thing, but becoming a good chef still takes time, practice and patience. Spend time building your foundation. Learn your ingredients. Understand techniques. Taste everything. Ask questions. Observe people. The more effort you put into learning early on, the stronger you become later.
Social media can open many doors, but don't lose sight of what matters most. Cook food that people genuinely want to make and enjoy. Good presentation is important, but good flavour is even more important.
Q. Is there a dish or cuisine you still find challenging or haven't fully mastered?
Many things! One life is not enough to master everything.
Q. Looking back at your career, is there a decision you'd make differently?
No, not really. Every decision I would have made was based on what I believed was right at that time, and I stand by it. Every experience teaches you something, and each step becomes a part of your journey. Those decisions are what brought me to where I am today, and that's what matters.
Q. How do you see the role of the celebrity chef evolving in India over the next decade?
I think the role of a chef is already evolving, and that change will only continue. Earlier, people looked to chefs mainly for recipes. Today, they expect much more. They want guidance on nutrition, sustainability, ingredients, food waste, regional cuisines, and healthier ways of cooking. I believe that responsibility will only grow in the years ahead.
A chef's role goes beyond cooking. It is to educate, inspire and share knowledge, while preserving traditions, embracing innovation and encouraging people to build a healthier relationship with food. I also hope chefs continue to shine a light on India's incredible regional cuisines, local ingredients and traditional wisdom. We have such a rich culinary heritage, and there is still so much to discover and share. If we can inspire more people to cook and appreciate that diversity, I think the future is very exciting.
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