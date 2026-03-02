Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3022857https://zeenews.india.com/people/sanju-samson-s-97-powers-india-into-t20-world-cup-semis-film-icons-mammootty-mohanlal-lead-applause-3022857.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleSanju Samson’s 97 powers India into T20 World Cup semis; Film icons Mammootty, Mohanlal lead applause
SANJU SAMSON

Sanju Samson’s 97 powers India into T20 World Cup semis; Film icons Mammootty, Mohanlal lead applause

Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 97 powered India into the T20 World Cup semi-finals, drawing praise from leading Malayalam film stars.

|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2026, 01:00 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sanju Samson’s 97 powers India into T20 World Cup semis; Film icons Mammootty, Mohanlal lead applause(Image: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Sanju Samson's match-winning performance in the India vs West Indies clash has received applause from across the country, including the heart of Kerala's film industry.

Samson's fearless stroke play turned the tide in India's favour on Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, sparking celebrations among fans across the country, especially back home in Kerala.

Leading Malayalam cinema stars including Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Prithviraj took to social media to hail the cricketer, praising his memorable feat against the West Indies.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Mammootty, in an X post, wrote, "What a knock, @IamSanjuSamson. Pure class. Pure dominance. A fearless statement on the biggest stage. Congratulations to the Indian cricket team for marching into the #T20WorldCup2026 Semi Final."

Actor Mohanlal also couldn't stop praising Sanju Samson's "masterful innings" as he added, "Exhilarating to watch @IamSanjuSamson in such sublime form! A truly masterful innings that speaks volumes of his character and talent. Hearty congratulations to the entire Indian team for storming into the #T20WorldCup2026 Semi-Finals. Keep the flag flying high!"

Also Read | 'Good things happen to good people': Suryakumar Yadav hails Sanju Samson's heroics as India clinch semi-final berth

Prithviraj Sukumar also took to his Instagram story and gave a shoutout to Samson. "One of the greatest T20 innings ever! That too in a virtual quarter final on the World Cup stage!"

Actor Nivin Pauly wrote, "India into the SEMIS! What a sensational knock by @imsanjusamson! Take a bow, champion!"

Nivin Pauly&#039;s Instagram story

Among others were Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan, Prakash Raj, and director Basil Joseph who celebrated Sanju Samson's Sunday innings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Basil Joseph (@ibasiljoseph)

Samson carried his bat, leading India's highest successful T20I chase in the T20 WC and at the Eden Gardens. With his sparkling unbeaten 97*, Samson also surpassed veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli (82) to slam the second-highest individual score for India in T20 World Cups.

Samson has opened the batting times in 29 run-chases in T20Is and IPL. This is the first instance of him remaining unbeaten till the end of the innings.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Cabinet Committee on Security
Delhi: PM Modi chairs high level CCS meeting as Middle East crisis deepens
Sanju Samson
T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson's 97 not out powers India to semi-finals
UAE
BREAKING: PM Modi speaks with UAE President following Iran strikes
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson creates history, breaks Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup chase record
Middle East conflict
Nora Fatehi urges unity and prayers amid Middle East unrest
Ranabaali
Vijay Deverakonda reacts as director reveals story behind ‘Ranabaali' poster
rashmika mandanna
Vijay and Rashmika attend Allu Sirish’s Pelli Koduku ceremony
Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna seek blessings at Tirumala Tirupati te
Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba backs J-K shutdown after killing of Khamenei, criticizes US, Israel
Iran US Israel War
UAE intercepts 165 missiles, 541 drones since start of Iranian attack