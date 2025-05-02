Santosh Fame Shahana Goswami Sets The Internet On Fire With Her BOLD Nude Photoshoot

New Delhi: Actor Shahana Goswami, renowned for her powerful and moving performances, set social media abuzz with her bold photoshoot. The Santosh fame actor who is known for her bold fashion statements shared her latest post on Instagram on Thursday a nude photoshoot by freelance photographer Tiana Kamte, who specialises in nude photography.

In the photo, Shahana is seen sitting on a wooden chair with her back to the camera, flaunting her curves and a tattoo, while her buttocks are partially visible. The image is captioned: "SSKIN @shahanagoswami #SSKIN #Series."

This is not the first time Tiana Kamte has worked on such a shoot — she has photographed several actresses posing nude as part of a project called SSKIN. Kubbra Sait and Rytasha Rathore have also participated in the nude photoshoot series.

Soon after Shahana made the post public, the comment section was flooded with messages from fans and industry friends. Barun Sobti commented, "Free soul!", while Criminal Justice fame Kalyanee Mulay wrote, "More power and love."

Shahana Goswami is celebrated for her roles in both critically acclaimed and commercially successful films such as Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Rock On!!, Firaaq, Midnight's Children, Heroine, and Gali Guleiyan. She was most recently seen in Santosh and Despatch.

For her powerful performance in Santosh, directed by Sandhya Suri, Shahana won the Best Actress Award at the Dublin International Film Festival 2025. The film also garnered international recognition at the Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong, where it earned a double win — Shahana won Best Actress, while debut director Sandhya Suri was awarded Best New Director.

Santosh features Shahana Goswami in a pivotal role as a widow who inherits her late husband's police job and investigates a murder case. The crime drama premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where Shahana's bold and chic appearance on the red carpet perfectly echoed the film’s hard-hitting themes.

Despite its international acclaim, Santosh which addresses themes of misogyny, caste discrimination, systemic corruption, and Islamophobia in rural North India has been barred from screening in India by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).