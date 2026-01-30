Sanya Malhotra delivers power-packed performance at WPL eliminator, celebrates Women’s cricket

New Delhi: The stadium witnessed a moment that went beyond entertainment as actor Sanya Malhotra delivered a high-energy mid-innings performance at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Eliminator match, energising the crowd and drawing loud cheers from fans.

Sanya’s electrifying act stood out not only for its dynamic choreography and commanding stage presence but also for the message it carried — celebrating women and expressing strong support for women’s cricket.

Taking the stage during one of the most intense moments of the match, Sanya matched the high stakes on the field with an equally powerful performance. The audience responded instantly with applause and enthusiasm, while social media was abuzz with clips and reactions, turning her appearance into one of the highlights of the evening.

The Eliminator clash between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals had already kept fans on the edge of their seats, and Sanya’s mid-innings performance added an extra surge of excitement to the atmosphere inside the stadium.

As players battled for a place in the next stage of the tournament, her act became a symbolic celebration of the women who continue to redefine the sport with determination and excellence.

With the Women’s Premier League growing into a cultural movement beyond just cricket, moments like these underline its rising influence. Sanya Malhotra’s performance, driven by purpose and confidence, placed the spotlight firmly on women’s empowerment, reinforcing how support, unity, and shared ambition can resonate far beyond the boundary lines.