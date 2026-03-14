Sanya Malhotra performs Griha Pravesh pooja, calls new home 'A little piece of my journey'

Mumbai: Actress Sanya Malhotra is now a proud house owner. The 'Mrs' actress took to her official Instagram handle and dropped glimpses of the Griha Pravesh pooja for her new house.

Wearing a stylish pink saree with silver jewelry, Sanya was seen performing the pooja in the company of her parents and friends.

Commemorating the major milestone in her journey, the 'Dangal' actress stated that this house is a reminder that the result of faith and patience can be extremely beautiful.

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Sanya further said that the trust of her family and friends has been one of her biggest supports during her journey.

She wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Har Har Mahadev...Years of dreaming, working, learning and growing. Iss ghar ki har deewar mujhe yaad dilayegi ki patience aur faith ka result kitna sundar ho sakta hai. And through it all meri family and friends ka trust was always my biggest strength. This is more than just a house. It’s a little piece of my journey. Welcome to my ghar. (sic)."

Talking about her professional commitments, Sanya will be seen essaying a key role in Anurag Kashyap’s “Bandar", in which she will share screen space with Bobby Deol for the first time.

Premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, the drama has been backed by Nikhil Dwivedi under his home banner Saffron Magicworks.

The script for “Bandar", based on real-life events, has been provided by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee.

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It revolves around Samar (Played by Bobby Deol), an aging television star who is having a hard time maintaining his celebrity status.

The movie is expected to reach the audience on 22 May.

In addition to this, Sanya will also play the female lead in Vivek Das Chaudhary's forthcoming laughter ride, "Toaster", co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

Initially slated to premiere on Netflix on 19 August 2025, "Toaster" has not appeared on the platform till now.