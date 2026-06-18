Sanya Malhotra shares unseen BTS moments from 'Sundar Poonam,' fans can't keep calm

Bollywood diva Sanya Malhotra has shared a string of BTS glimpses directly from the sets of her highly anticipated project, 'Sundar Poonam.' The actress gave her fans an intimate look into the dedicated creative process of her next film which acts as a beautiful window into the chaotic yet deeply fulfilling rhythm of filmmaking. The glimpses capture the human side of making magic on camera and capturing quiet moments of intense focus right before the director calls 'action.'
She also shared interactions with the crew, and the subtle mental shifts that happen between takes. Have a look at the post here:
Earlier, Sanya took to Instagram and shared several pictures from the film's muhurat puja. In the images, she could be seen posing with her 'Sunder Poonam' team including actors Aditya Rawal and Aditya Seal. 'Sundar Poonam' was officially announced at Prime Video's slate event in Mumbai on March 19.
Talking about the project, Sanya stated, "Sundar Poonam is an incredibly exciting film for me as it brings me face-to-face with one of the most challenging roles I've taken on so far. It pushes me into an unexplored space as an actor. The character is layered, intense, and emotionally demanding, which instantly drew me in."
On the work front, Sanya Malhotra was recently seen in her critically acclaimed film, 'Bandar,' co-starring Bobby Deol. The film revolved around a love story gone wrong, and how Sameera Mehra (Played by Bobby Deol) gets caught in between fake FIRs and police cases. Apart from Sanya and Bobby, the movie also see Raj B Shetty, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajeet, and Nagesh Bhonsle in pivotal roles.
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