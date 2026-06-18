Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Sanya Malhotra shares unseen BTS moments from 'Sundar Poonam,' fans can't keep calm

Sanya Malhotra has offered fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at her upcoming film Sundar Poonam, sharing candid moments from the sets on social media. The actress showcased the intense yet rewarding filmmaking process, building excitement for one of her most challenging roles to date.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 06:16 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 06:16 PM IST
Sanya Malhotra shares unseen BTS moments from 'Sundar Poonam,' fans can't keep calm
Image Credit: Pic Credit: Sanya Malhotra, Instagram

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Sanya Malhotra drops BTS photos from 'Sundar Poonam' sets
Sanya Malhotra0 min ago
2
neet re-exam 20262 min ago
3
Indian food history8 min ago
4
Vijay Deverakonda20 min ago
5
Auto news32 min ago