close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sapna choudhary

Sapna Choudhary birthday special: A look at the dancing queen's glamorous pics!

Sapna Choudhary is an avid social media user and her pics and videos have often dominated digital space. On her birthday, here is a look at some of her most glamorous pics!  

Sapna Choudhary birthday special: A look at the dancing queen&#039;s glamorous pics!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Internet sensation Sapna Choudhary turned a year older today and social media is replete with wishes. Sapna, who became a household name after her stint in reality TV show Bigg Boss, is an avid social media user and her pics and videos have often dominated digital space.

She has over 2 million followers on Instagram and her fans flood the comments section of every new upload.

On her birthday, here is a look at Sapna's most glamorous pics!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on

After her 'Bigg Boss' stint, Sapna made her Bollywood debut with an item number 'Hatt Ja Tau' from 'Veerey Di Wedding' that released in 2018. She has also featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

Coming to Bhojpuri cinema, Sapna was seen in a song titled Mere Samne Aake from Ravi Kishan starrer 'Bairi Kangana 2'. However, it was her dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.

Tags:
sapna choudharySapna Choudhary pics
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra turns 'Desi Girl' for 'The Sky is Pink' Promotions—Pics

Must Watch

PT3M30S

Now bells to echo again in the Kashmir's temples after big decision of the central govt for the Kashmiri Pandits