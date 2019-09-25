Sapna Choudhary birthday special: A look at the dancing queen's glamorous pics!

New Delhi: Internet sensation Sapna Choudhary turned a year older today and social media is replete with wishes. Sapna, who became a household name after her stint in reality TV show Bigg Boss, is an avid social media user and her pics and videos have often dominated digital space.

She has over 2 million followers on Instagram and her fans flood the comments section of every new upload.

On her birthday, here is a look at Sapna's most glamorous pics!

After her 'Bigg Boss' stint, Sapna made her Bollywood debut with an item number 'Hatt Ja Tau' from 'Veerey Di Wedding' that released in 2018. She has also featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

Coming to Bhojpuri cinema, Sapna was seen in a song titled Mere Samne Aake from Ravi Kishan starrer 'Bairi Kangana 2'. However, it was her dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.