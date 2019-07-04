close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sapna choudhary

Sapna Choudhary's 'Bawli Tared' song with Daler Mehndi goes viral—Watch

Sapna Choudhary has a solid fanbase on social media and her followers keep a close eye on upcoming projects and announcements. 

Sapna Choudhary&#039;s &#039;Bawli Tared&#039; song with Daler Mehndi goes viral—Watch

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary's latest track 'Bawli Tared' with Daler Mehndi has hit the right note with masses. The song has crossed 2 million views on YouTube and the star can't be happier.

The famous face took to Instagram and shared the news with her fans. She posted: “Hello Friends Ram Ram, Namaskar. Happy to share that our song Bawli Tared views has crossed 2 Million now. This song is something different and interesting. Keep watching @pawanchawla2010 @tseries.official @dalersmehndi #bawlitared #desiqueen #musicvideo #production #passion #thaknamanahai #wednesday #love #haryanvi."

Sapna has sung the song along with Bollywood and Punjabi sensation Daler Mehndi.

Sapna Choudhary has a solid fanbase on social media and her followers keep a close eye on upcoming projects and announcements. She has 2 million followers on Instagram.

She became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

In Bhojpuri cinema, she was seen in a song titled Mere Samne Aake for Ravi Kishan starrer Bairi Kangana 2. It was her dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.

 

Tags:
sapna choudharyBawli Tared songDaler Mehndiviral songharyanvi singer
Next
Story

Union Budget 2019: Here's what Bollywood stars are expecting

Must Watch

PT20M8S

Know what Indian citizens expects from Budget 2019