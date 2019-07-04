Sapna Choudhary's 'Bawli Tared' song with Daler Mehndi goes viral—Watch

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary's latest track 'Bawli Tared' with Daler Mehndi has hit the right note with masses. The song has crossed 2 million views on YouTube and the star can't be happier.

The famous face took to Instagram and shared the news with her fans. She posted: “Hello Friends Ram Ram, Namaskar. Happy to share that our song Bawli Tared views has crossed 2 Million now. This song is something different and interesting. Keep watching @pawanchawla2010 @tseries.official @dalersmehndi #bawlitared #desiqueen #musicvideo #production #passion #thaknamanahai #wednesday #love #haryanvi."

Sapna has sung the song along with Bollywood and Punjabi sensation Daler Mehndi.

Sapna Choudhary has a solid fanbase on social media and her followers keep a close eye on upcoming projects and announcements. She has 2 million followers on Instagram.

She became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

In Bhojpuri cinema, she was seen in a song titled Mere Samne Aake for Ravi Kishan starrer Bairi Kangana 2. It was her dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.