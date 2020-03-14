Sapna Choudhary's new look from 'Balam Auto' song gives full desi vibes!

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi celebrity Sapna Choudhary will be soon seen in a new music video titled 'Balam Auto'. The famous social media star took to Instagram and shared her first look from the track featuring Naveen Naru opposite her.

Sapna Choudhary is seen in full desi look wearing a colourful lehenga and choli. 'Balam Auto' song teaser will be unveiled soon. Her caption reads, The Most Awaited 'BALAM ALTO' Soon feat. Sapna Choudhary & Naveen Naru Teaser on 13 March only on @navharyanvi @guptakshitij

Singer - Vandana Jangid

Lyrics - Naveen Vishu

Music - Folk Beats

Video - Farista

Label - Nav Haryanvi

The desi queen enjoys 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

She became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

However, it was Sapna's dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.

Sometime back, she was seen in a track titled 'Panihari'.