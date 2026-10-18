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  • /Saptami Special: Tanishaa Mukerji, Kajol, Mouni Roy, and Sandipta Sen celebrate Durga Puja in style

Saptami Special: Tanishaa Mukerji, Kajol, Mouni Roy, and Sandipta Sen celebrate Durga Puja in style

Shardiya Navratri 2026 commenced on October 11 with Ghatasthapana, ushering in nine days of nationwide devotion, fasting, and special rituals dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 06:29 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 06:29 PM IST
Saptami Special: Tanishaa Mukerji, Kajol, Mouni Roy, and Sandipta Sen celebrate Durga Puja in style
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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