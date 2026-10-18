/Saptami Special: Tanishaa Mukerji, Kajol, Mouni Roy, and Sandipta Sen celebrate Durga Puja in style

Shardiya Navratri 2026 commenced with immense enthusiasm on Sunday, October 11, ushering in nine days of deep devotion dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine sacred forms. The grand festival opened with the auspicious ritual of Ghatasthapana on Pratipada Tithi, marking the beginning of a period filled with prayer, fasting, and spiritual reflection. Across the country, devotees honour Navdurga—Maa Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri—by offering special bhog and performing daily pujas to seek divine blessings.
Actress Sandipta Sen chose a tranquil way to spend Saptami, soaking in the festive mood aboard a boat on the Ganges. Dressed in an elegant pink sari paired with a contrasting green blouse, she enjoyed the scenic views of the Howrah Bridge in the distance and spent some quiet, relaxing moments reading a book as she drifted along the river.
Actress Tanishaa Mukerji shared vibrant glimpses from her Saptami celebrations, looking radiant in a traditional yellow sari. The gathering featured her sister, Kajol, alongside Kajol’s children, Nysa and Yug Devgan. The celebrations also drew a host of notable industry figures, including Jackie Shroff, Rupali Ganguly, Ronit Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji, making it a star-studded affair.
For actress Sreenanda Shankar, Saptami was marked by deep-rooted traditions at a barir pujo. Dressed in a charming pink striped suit, she shared a video of herself enthusiastically playing the kashor to ring in the festivities.
Meanwhile, actress Mouni Roy embraced the celebratory spirit while dressed in a gorgeous yellow sari. She delighted fans by sharing videos of herself actively participating in the distribution of prasad to fellow devotees.
Actress Sohini Sarkar spent her Saptami surrounded by close company, celebrating the festive day alongside her husband, Shovan Ganguly, content creator Jhilam Gupta, and other friend
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