Saqib Saleem Flaunts His New Muscular Look After Trimming Carbs From His Diet

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem took to social media to flaunt his impressive new physique, revealing a dramatic fitness transformation after eliminating carbs from his diet. The actor showcased his sculpted, muscular frame, giving a glimpse into the disciplined lifestyle that led to his shredded look.

On Tuesday, Saleem took to his Instagram handle and posted a series of photos alongside a video where he is seen flaunting his muscles. In the caption, the actor shared a transformation update, documenting his journey over the past six weeks. He revealed that he has been strictly avoiding roti and rice, training almost every day, and logging over 10,000 steps daily — all without a single cheat meal.

His post included a comparison: A photo taken on April 15 and a video from the present day, showing visible changes in his physique. The ‘Mere Dad Ki Maruti’ actor added that he has another 5–6 weeks to go before reaching his goal and shared the post as a way to hold himself accountable. Saqib Saleem wrote, “6 weeks of no roti no rice and training 5-6 days in a week with no cheat meals.

Clocking in 10 k plus steps every day. Another 5-6 weeks aur phir banjaonga ekdum wow .. sharing this here so that I’m more accountable in pursuit of my goal. The first picture was taken on 15th April and the video is from today.” Tagging his trainer, he added, “Koshish rukni nahi chahiye,” reinforcing his mindset of perseverance and consistency.

Professionally, Saqib Saleem was recently seen in the crime thriller web series 'Crime Beat,' which also starred Saba Azad, Rahul Bhat, Danish Husain, Kishor Kadam, Sai Tamhankar, Vipin Sharma, Rajesh Tailang, Gaurav Dwivedi, Adhinath Kothare, and Tveeshaa Sharma.

ZEE5’s gripping series Crime Beat took inspiration from Somnath Batabyal’s 2013 novel ‘The Price You Pay.’ Set against the backdrop of the world of crime reporting and investigative journalism, the show delved deep into the gritty realities faced by journalists chasing truth. The series premiered on February 21, 2025.