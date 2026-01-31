Saqib Saleem’s celebrity cricket league performance sparks fan calls for him to play Virat Kohli on screen
Saqib Saleem’s batting video from the Celebrity Cricket League went viral, with fans praising his passion and even urging filmmakers to cast him in a Virat Kohli biopic.
Actor Saqib Saleem recently shared a video on social media featuring him in action at the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). The clip shows Saleem displaying batting technique, drawing attention for his powerful shots and composed stance at the crease.
Fans Spot ‘Virat Kohli Energy’
Viewers draw comparisons between Saleem and Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, with many pointing out similarities in body language and on-field intensity. The video prompted a wave of reactions in the comments section, with users praising his passion and playing style. Comments ranged from admiration for his shot selection to appreciation of the intensity he brought to the game.
Social Media Reactions
Soon after the video went live, fans flooded the post with remarks such as “Superstar vibes,” “Love your style n sixes,” and “Playing with absolute passion.” One fan even suggested that Saleem should be cast in a biopic on Virat Kohli, a comment that quickly gained traction.
Another user wrote, "Cast him in Virat’s biopic," another user added.
Actor Responds to Fan Suggestions
Responding to the buzz, Saleem acknowledged the comments with a brief reaction of his own, encouraging fans to “Uthao awaaz” (raise your voice). Another supporter added to the conversation by writing, “You are Virat Kohli and your team RCB… your time will come.”
A Familiar Space for the Actor
This is not the first time Saleem has been associated with a cricketer’s role. In Dishoom, he played the character of Viraj Sharma, a top Indian batsman, a performance that was well-received by audiences.
