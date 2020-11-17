Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan are elegance personified in these pics

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan, her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan have stolen our attention with their festive ready pictures shared by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

In the photos, Sara and Amrita can be seen twinning in blue Indian outfits from the studios of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and needless to say, they look gorgeous. Meanwhile, Ibrahim was his dapper self in a cream kurta-pyjama set. The family of three elegance personified in the photos.

"Amrita wears an electric blue, multi-kali Kurta with striking gota detailing by Gulabo By Abu Sandeep. Sara wears a deep purple silk Gota Anarkali, lavishly detailed with signature, all-over gota applique embroidery. Ibrahim wears a turquoise Resham Kurta pyjama by Mard by Abu Sandeep," read the details shared about Sara, Amrita and Ibrahim outfits.

Take a look:

Sara also shared the same photos on Instagram to wish Ibrahim on Bhai Dooj. She wrote, "Wishing all brothers and sisters a happy Bhai Dooj. Missing you my Iggy Potter. Can't wait to bully you again and again."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan, last seen in 'Love Aaj Kal 2', has 'Coolie No 1' and 'Atrangi Re' coming up.