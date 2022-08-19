Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are finally 'Ko-actors'? Find out inside

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are the BFFs of Bollywood everyone is talking about nowadays. After their brewing episode at 'Koffee With Karan,' fans were waiting for just one thing, of them becoming co-actors and finally, it seems like happening.

On Friday, Sara took a picture of herself with Janhvi from the sets of their surprise project on social media. In the caption, she wrote, "From brewing koffee that was hot, now finally as ko-actors we shot Wait and watch us- tell us what you thought."

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. Janhvi too dropped a comment and wrote, "It’s going to be a blast"

Sara and Janhvi have been friends for years now and are often seen together on trips, pilates and even lunches. The two are on the list of Bollywood's top actresses today and have won millions of hearts with their performances on and off the screen.

The two were recently seen in the second episode of 'KWK 7' blessing the couch and our screens with their Gal banter. Seeing them together sharing screen space will definitely be a blast!