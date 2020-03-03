Sara Ali Khan attends Ganga Aarti in Varanasi, shares pics from her divine sojourn

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan, after wrapping up her forthcoming film 'Coolie No 1' with a blast, flew to Varanasi for a brief stay. On Day 1 of her divine sojourn, Sara attended the famous Ganga Aarti and took a boat ride along the river. Pictures from the same have been posted by Sara on Instagram and it seems she is making the most of her trip.

Treating her Instafam to pictures from her stay in Varanasi, Sara simply captioned the post as, "Ganga Nadi." Take a look:

Sara is an avid traveler and keeps her Instagram profile updates with her tour diaries. Just a week ago she was in Goa with her actress mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She was in Goa to shoot for 'Coolie No 1' and after completing the film, she spent some time with her family.

Here's how Sara enjoyed her work-cum-leisure trip to Goa.

After landing in Mumbai, Sara and team 'Coolie No 1' celebrated the film wrap with a star-studded party. 'Coolie No 1' is Sara's film with Varun Dhawan. It is a reboot of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's 1995 film of the same name.

'Coolie No 1' is Sara's fourth film. She was last seen in the February release 'Love Aaj Kal' opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Directed by David Dhawan, 'Coolie No 1' releases on May 1.