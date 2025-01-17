Sara Ali Khan Breaks Down After Seeing Saif Ali Khan In Hospital Post Knife Attack

Mumbai:Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan was visibly emotional after seeing her father, Saif Ali Khan, in the hospital following the shocking knife attack at his Bandra residence. Saif, who was stabbed six times by an intruder during a robbery attempt, underwent surgery and is now in stable condition.

Sara’s Emotional Visit

Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen shuttling between the hospital and home as they supported their father during the ordeal. Sara, who is known for her composure, couldn’t hold back her tears after seeing Saif’s injuries, and paparazzi captured her emotional state outside the hospital. Fans expressed heartbreak over seeing Sara in such a vulnerable moment, flooding social media with prayers for Saif’s recovery.

Ibrahim’s Quick Thinking

Reports suggest that Ibrahim rushed Saif to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw at 3 a.m. when no driver was available. His quick thinking and calm demeanour during the emergency have been widely praised.

Details of the Attack

The horrifying incident occurred when an intruder entered Saif’s house late at night, reportedly demanding Rs. 1 crore after making his way to little Jeh’s bedroom. When Saif intervened, the intruder attacked him with a knife and fled down the stairs.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dikshit Gedam confirmed that an FIR has been filed, and the police are actively investigating the case. The suspect is believed to have gained entry via the staircase of the building.

Fans and Family Pray for Saif’s Recovery

The Kapoor family and fans have been left shaken by the incident, but they’ve also hailed Saif as a brave man for protecting his family. Social media is flooded with messages of support and prayers for his speedy recovery.

Sara and Ibrahim, who share a close bond with their father, have been by his side throughout this difficult time. Fans are touched by their strong family ties and are hopeful for Saif’s quick return to health.

As the police continue to investigate, the industry and fans stand united in support of the Khan family, wishing Saif Ali Khan strength and a swift recovery.