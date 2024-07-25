Sara Ali Khan Gets Angry At An Air Hostess As She Spills Juice On Her; Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan is making headlines as her video from an airplane is going viral. The Muder Mubarak actress in the viral video is seen reacting angrily at an Air hostess after she drops juice on her mistakenly. The video shows Sara in her unusual behaviour and the netizens claim that this is just another PR gimmick done by the actress.

Watch the viral video of Sara Ali Khan reacting angrily after an Air Hostess drops juice on her

The video grabs all the eyeballs and the netizens have several questions one is how come being a celebrity she is travelling in an economy class. The fans of the actress have come to her rescue and claim she is shooting for something significant as her behaviour in real is known by everyone.

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood, she is the one-star kid who received immense love in her debut film Kedarnath, and to date, she has managed to woo the audience with her talent. Her last release was Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. Right now she is gearing for her next release Metro In Dino along with Aditya Roy Kapur.