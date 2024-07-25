Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2770137
NewsLifestylePeople
SARA ALI KHAN

Sara Ali Khan Gets Angry At An Air Hostess As She Spills Juice On Her; Video Goes Viral

Sara Ali Khan's video from an airplane goes viral; netizens call it another PR gimmick.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2024, 03:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sara Ali Khan Gets Angry At An Air Hostess As She Spills Juice On Her; Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan is making headlines as her video from an airplane is going viral. The Muder Mubarak actress in the viral video is seen reacting angrily at an Air hostess after she drops juice on her mistakenly. The video shows Sara in her unusual behaviour and the netizens claim that this is just another PR gimmick done by the actress.

Watch the viral video of Sara Ali Khan reacting angrily after an Air Hostess drops juice on her

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

The video grabs all the eyeballs and the netizens have several questions one is how come being a celebrity she is travelling in an economy class. The fans of the actress have come to her rescue and claim she is shooting for something significant as her behaviour in real is known by everyone.

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood, she is the one-star kid who received immense love in her debut film Kedarnath, and to date, she has managed to woo the audience with her talent. Her last release was Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. Right now she is gearing for her next release Metro In Dino along with Aditya Roy Kapur.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: World's most dangerous drones will be made in UP!
DNA Video
DNA: 7 big things of budget
DNA Video
DNA: In what trouble is Akhilesh now?
DNA Video
DNA: Will INS Brahmaputra sink?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report From Rajouri
DNA Video
DNA: Police vs Supreme Court in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: No NEET Re-Exam
DNA Video
DNA: Will there be a major reshuffle in budget?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mann Ki Baat' of Kanwadiyas!
DNA Video
DNA: How 3 viruses caused havoc in India?