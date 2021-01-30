Sara Ali Khan gives cosy winter vibes in new sweater look- Check it out

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared her love for winter with an adorable new picture on social media. Fans can’t stop gushing over this glimpse of her amazing choice in winter wear.

In the picture that she uploaded to her Instagram account, the actress is seen wearing a cute white sweater and paired it with thigh-high socks. Sara glows as she poses in front of a gorgeous scenery behind her.

Keeping her rhyme game strong, Sara wrote in the caption, “Sweater Days and Winter Haze. Sarso Ka Saag and Golden Rays.”

Take a look at her stunning new pictures:

The actress was recently seen soaking up the sun on vacation in Maldives with her mother and brother. She dropped several stunning visuals of the island and also flaunted her perfect beach body as she posed by the blue waters.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in ‘Coolie No 1’ with actor Varun Dhawan. The film was released on an OTT platform. She will next be seen in upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re’ with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It was shot in several locations including New Delhi, Varanasi and Southern India.