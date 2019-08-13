Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan: 15 pictures that prove they look best together

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'princess' Sara Ali Khan, who has been shooting for her upcoming film 'Coolie No 1' remake in Thailand, turned 24 on Monday. And while the young girl received birthday wishes and greeting from across the country, it was her special friend Kartik Aryan, who especially flew to Bangkok to be with her and make her feel special on her birthday.
Sara and Kartik frequently trend on the internet for their rumoured romance. The young stars are often seen hanging out together, either visiting a mosque on Eid or heading out for dinner outings. Sara had recently flown to Lucknow to be with him while he was shooting for his upcoming film 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' remake.
And while their fans have been eagerly waiting for them to confirm their relationship, their pictures speak a thousand words for them. And we too believe that Sara looks best with her 'Aaj Kal' co-star Kartik Aaryan, both on and off the sets.
On her birthday, we bring you some of their pictures together which clearly scream that the duo are inseparable or, better say, very much together!. Take a look:
When Veera says "...Par yeh raasta, yeh bahut accha hai. Mein chahti hoon ki yeh raasta kabhi khatam na ho" This is what shooting with @imtiazaliofficial feels like. 66 days were wayyy too less. It's a wrap _ A film i never wanted to end _ Thank you to my dream director .. ___ And couldn't have asked for a better saathi in this journey than Princess @saraalikhan95 _ Want to work with you again and again and again _ Imtiaz Ali's next with @saraalikhan95 and @RandeepHooda _Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by @officialjiocinema #DineshVijan @MaddockFilms, Imtiaz Ali & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf
It's a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories ___ Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for making my dream come true__ I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss__ _ Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee's about you to chai's with you, I wish we could do it all over again __ __ I'm going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit ______ Imtiaz Ali's next with @kartikaaryan and @randeephooda. _ _Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by @officialjiocinema , #DineshVijan's @maddockfilms , @imtiazaliofficial & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf
Honored to embark on a journey with my Favourite #ImtiazAli's Next with @saraalikhan95 _ and @randeephooda releasing on 14th Feb, 2020 __ #JioStudios @imtiazaliofficial #DineshVijan @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf @maddockfilms _ - @imtiazaliofficial __ Aur ji haan, issi film ki shooting chalu hai __
Gonna miss seeing these two babies alot__ But I am also super excited for the movie and the promotions _ It's gonna be super fun__
The start of it all _ Look how far they've come_| Unseen picture of SarTik from the airport when they travelled to Delhi together for the first schedule of Aaj Kal___
Sara made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' in 2018 in which she was seen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She bagged the Filmfare award for best female debut for her performance in the film. Later, she was seen in Rohit Shetty's action-drama 'Simmba' alongside Ranveer Singh. And though she had limited screen time in the film, she managed to woo the audience with her radiating presence.
Her upcoming film includes 'Aaj Kal' and 'Coolie No 1' remake where she will be sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan.