close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan: 15 pictures that prove they look best together

And while they are yet to say anything on their relationship, we believe that the duo looked absolutely cute and adorable in each other's company. And we have pictures as proof!

Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan: 15 pictures that prove they look best together
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'princess' Sara Ali Khan, who has been shooting for her upcoming film 'Coolie No 1' remake in Thailand, turned 24 on Monday. And while the young girl received birthday wishes and greeting from across the country, it was her special friend Kartik Aryan, who especially flew to Bangkok to be with her and make her feel special on her birthday. 

Sara and Kartik frequently trend on the internet for their rumoured romance. The young stars are often seen hanging out together, either visiting a mosque on Eid or heading out for dinner outings. Sara had recently flown to Lucknow to be with him while he was shooting for his upcoming film 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' remake. 

And while their fans have been eagerly waiting for them to confirm their relationship, their pictures speak a thousand words for them. And we too believe that Sara looks best with her 'Aaj Kal' co-star Kartik Aaryan, both on and off the sets. 

On her birthday, we bring you some of their pictures together which clearly scream that the duo are inseparable or, better say, very much together!. Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Birthday Princess @saraalikhan95 __ And Eid Mubarak (this time without the mask )

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It's a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories ___ Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for making my dream come true__ I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss__ _ Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee's about you to chai's with you, I wish we could do it all over again __ __ I'm going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit ______ Imtiaz Ali's next with @kartikaaryan and @randeephooda. _ _Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by @officialjiocinema , #DineshVijan's @maddockfilms , @imtiazaliofficial & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Eid Mubarak _

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Who else are excited for this movie?____...#loveaajkal2 @saraalikhan95 @kartikaaryan #saraalikhan #kartikaaryan #saartik_

A post shared by sk(sara and kartik)__ (@sara_kartik_saartik2616) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On sets_.....#loveaajkal2 _.....@saraalikhan95 @kartikaaryan #saraalikhan #kartikaaryan #saartik

A post shared by sk(sara and kartik)__ (@sara_kartik_saartik2616) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love__.....@saraalikhan95 @kartikaaryan #saraalikhan #kartikaaryan #saartik

A post shared by sk(sara and kartik)__ (@sara_kartik_saartik2616) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Airport look_....yay or nay?? @saraalikhan95 @kartikaaryan #saraalikhan #kartikaaryan #saartik

A post shared by sk(sara and kartik)__ (@sara_kartik_saartik2616) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

__coffee anyone??__...@saraalikhan95 @kartikaaryan #saraalikhan #kartikaaryan #saartik

A post shared by sk(sara and kartik)__ (@sara_kartik_saartik2616) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by sara&kartik (@sarakartik_fp) on

Sara made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' in 2018 in which she was seen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She bagged the Filmfare award for best female debut for her performance in the film. Later, she was seen in Rohit Shetty's action-drama 'Simmba' alongside Ranveer Singh. And though she had limited screen time in the film, she managed to woo the audience with her radiating presence. 

Her upcoming film includes 'Aaj Kal' and 'Coolie No 1' remake where she will be sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan. 

Tags:
Sara Ali KhanKartik AaryanBollywoodSaif Ali KhanAmrita Singh
Next
Story

Deepika Padukone reveals why she took up Romi Dev's role in Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83

Must Watch

PT7M7S

Petition: ''Things got worse after the abrogation of Article 370 from J&K''