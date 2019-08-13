Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan: 15 pictures that prove they look best together

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'princess' Sara Ali Khan, who has been shooting for her upcoming film 'Coolie No 1' remake in Thailand, turned 24 on Monday. And while the young girl received birthday wishes and greeting from across the country, it was her special friend Kartik Aryan, who especially flew to Bangkok to be with her and make her feel special on her birthday.

Sara and Kartik frequently trend on the internet for their rumoured romance. The young stars are often seen hanging out together, either visiting a mosque on Eid or heading out for dinner outings. Sara had recently flown to Lucknow to be with him while he was shooting for his upcoming film 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' remake.

And while their fans have been eagerly waiting for them to confirm their relationship, their pictures speak a thousand words for them. And we too believe that Sara looks best with her 'Aaj Kal' co-star Kartik Aaryan, both on and off the sets.

On her birthday, we bring you some of their pictures together which clearly scream that the duo are inseparable or, better say, very much together!. Take a look:

Sara made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' in 2018 in which she was seen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She bagged the Filmfare award for best female debut for her performance in the film. Later, she was seen in Rohit Shetty's action-drama 'Simmba' alongside Ranveer Singh. And though she had limited screen time in the film, she managed to woo the audience with her radiating presence.

Her upcoming film includes 'Aaj Kal' and 'Coolie No 1' remake where she will be sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan.