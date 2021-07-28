Sara Ali Khan looks enchanting in a sultry photoshoot!

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan’s latest photoshoot is definitely making the heads turn. In the jaw-dropping photoshoot, Sara looked drop-dead gorgeous and was seen leaning against the door.

Sharing a series of monochromatic pictures, she wrote, “Kash Kabhi Yu Ho Na Hasrate Na Junun Ho

Tera Khyaal Ho Aur Tu Ho Dil Me Bas Sukoon Ho

: @rohanshrestha : @florianhurel : @lakshmilehr : @parthmangla..”

In the black and white pictures, Sara can be flaunting her washboard abs in a black bra top and paired it with thigh-high slit skirt.

Her pictures has gone viral on social media, and her fans are going gaga over her beauty.

For the unversed, Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She has a younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She also has two half-brothers little Taimur and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's newborn.

On the work front, Sara was last seen alongside actor Varun Dhawan in the official remake of the 1995 hit comedy film ‘Coolie No. 1’. She will next be seen in Anand L Rai’s directorial ‘Atrangi Re’ opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.