Sara Ali Khan offers prayers at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib during Delhi visit

New Delhi: Actor Sara Ali Khan has a Delhi ritual. Whenever she visits the national capital, she makes sure to visit Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to offer prayers.

On Monday night, the 'Simmba' star was spotted at the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib with her best friend Sara Vaisoha. In the visuals captured by a Delhi-based pap, she could be seen arriving at the Sikh shrine with her BFF. The two coordinated their outfits in white shirts and blue denims, completing their look with scarves draped over their heads as a mark of respect.