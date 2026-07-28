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Sara Ali Khan offers prayers at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib during Delhi visit

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan took time out from her national capital visit to offer prayers and seek divine blessings at the historic Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 02:11 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 02:11 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan offers prayers at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib during Delhi visit
Image Credit: Instagram

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