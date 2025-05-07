Sara Ali Khan–Orry feud: What started the fallout and why the internet is calling the influencer ‘pathetic’

New Delhi: What once appeared to be a close friendship between actor Sara Ali Khan and social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, now seems to have taken a bitter turn. Orry recently landed in controversy after making a sarcastic comment about Sara in a social media reel, drawing sharp criticism from netizens who called his behaviour insensitive and unnecessary.

The controversy unfolded after Orry posted a reel inspired by content creator Amulya Rattan’s video that highlights issues of civic sense. While the reel itself did not directly reference Sara Ali Khan, a comment under the post quickly became the focal point of outrage.

An Instagram user questioned Orry’s outfit in the video, writing, “What exactly is that bra holding together?” In response, Orry replied, “Sara Ali Khan’s hits.” The remark was widely interpreted as a dig at the actor’s career and triggered a wave of negative reactions across social media platforms.

Soon after the comment went viral, Sara Ali Khan shared an Instagram Story featuring Vikram Sarkar’s song Naam Chale. The lyrics spoke about living freely, avoiding calculations, and staying away from unnecessary controversies. Although Sara did not mention Orry or the incident directly, many fans saw her post as a subtle response to the ongoing chatter.

Online users were quick to condemn Orry’s remark, with several calling out what they perceived as bullying behaviour. One Reddit user commented that Orry thrives on attention and urged people to stop engaging with his content. Another questioned how he could mock others while seeking relevance himself.

The controversy also reignited discussion about Orry’s earlier posts. Days before this incident, he had uploaded a reel titled “3 worst names,” listing Sara, Amrita and Palak without surnames. This was widely assumed to refer to Sara Ali Khan, her mother Amrita Singh, and actor Palak Tiwari. The reel was later deleted after attracting backlash.

Shortly after that video surfaced, both Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan unfollowed Orry on Instagram. When asked by a user whether he had unfollowed them as well, Orry responded that he had done so earlier and that they had only “caught up” later.

In another exchange, a user commented that “Amrita aunty is very angry,” to which Orry replied, “Put a glass of ice water on her head,” further fuelling criticism.

Neither Sara Ali Khan nor Orry has officially commented on the alleged fallout. However, the online exchanges have intensified conversations about respect, boundaries, and accountability in influencer culture and celebrity friendships.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino. She will next appear in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh.