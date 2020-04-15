हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan: Our hearts, minds, souls aren't in lockdown

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's "Love Aaj Kal", which also starred Kartik Aaryan.

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a beautiful photograph of herself along with some profound brainstorming. She says that the hearts, minds and souls are not in lockdown.

Sharing a stunning monochrome picture of herself on Instagram, she wrote: "Our hearts, minds and souls aren't in lockdown #stayhome #staystrong#staypositive #staysafe," she captioned the image, which has garnered over 1.5 million likes on social media.
She had recently shared a throwback video of herself along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan telling "knock-knock" jokes".

She had also shared tips for fans to beat lockdown boredom during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of "Coolie No.1". She will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in "Atrangi Re".

 

 

