Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Sara Ali Khan reacts to Jantar Mantar protests, says 'Government will deliver justice...'

Sara Ali Khan reacts to Jantar Mantar protests, says 'Government will deliver justice...'

Sara Ali Khan reacted to the ongoing student protests over the NEET paper leak by expressing faith that the government will deliver justice.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 05:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 05:51 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan reacts to Jantar Mantar protests, says 'Government will deliver justice...'
Image Credit: @saraalikhan95/Instagram

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Sara Ali Khan reacts to Jantar Mantar protests, says 'Government will deliver justice...'
NEET paper leak6 min ago
2
CJP protest Jantar Mantar12 min ago
3
CJP protest Jantar Mantar22 min ago
4
C. Joseph Vijay27 min ago
5
SA2031 min ago