Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan reveals she thought her mom Amrita Singh ran a 'porn site' when she was a kid!

Actress Sara Ali Khan opened up on the perception she had about her parents when she was younger based on their films.

Sara Ali Khan reveals she thought her mom Amrita Singh ran a &#039;porn site&#039; when she was a kid!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Sara Ali Khan, in an interview, revealed that when she was a child, she had the impression that her father Saif Ali Khan used bad language and her mother Amrita Singh ran a porn site.

The vivacious young star was talking about the impressions she had of her parents from the films she had watched them in. 

When asked about her film-based memories when she was a kid, Sara told Harper's Bazaar India, "All I remember is watching Omkara [2006] and Kalyug [2005] and being really disturbed that my parents were such negative people [laughs]! I was very young and I used to think that my father uses bad language and that my mom runs a porn site...it was not fun! And because they were both nominated for ‘best actor in a negative role’ in the same year, I was, like, ‘What is this!?’."

Take a look at her pictures from the magazine shoot:

 

In the same interview, Sara had also opened up about her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's divorce. 

While talking with Harper's Bazaar India, Sara said, “I’ve always had the tendency to mature a bit faster than others of my age. And even at the age of 9, I think I had the maturity to see that these two people living together in our home were not happy. And suddenly, they were much happier living in two new homes. For instance, my mom, who I don’t think had laughed in 10 years, was suddenly happy, beautiful, and excited, like she deserves to be. Why would I be unhappy if I have two happy parents in two happy homes? So no, I don’t think that was difficult at all.”  

On the work front, Sara was last seen alongside actor Varun Dhawan in the official remake of the 1995 hit comedy film ‘Coolie No. 1’. She will next be seen in Anand L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

