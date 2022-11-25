Sara Ali Khan rides bicycle in bikini, her super HOT figure will leave you shocked, pic inside

NEW DELHI: Actress Sara Ali Khan has set the temperature soaring with her latest photo in a bikini. The 27-year-old actress, who loves dropping her photos and videos in sizzling bikinis, looked super stunning as she shared a new picture in the two-piece attire. Known to be a fitness freak, Sara flauted her hot curves in the photo.

Sara was seen riding a bicycle while enjoying the beautiful sea. The pictures appears to have been clicked during one of her Maldives vacation. Take a look:

Sara recently hit headlines for her rumoured relationship with cricketer Shubman Gill. The duo was spotted exiting a hotel in Delhi together some time back and since then, there have been speculations on the two being a couple. Several videos of them, dressed up in casual attires and exiting a hotel together were shared online. Another video showed Sara, dressed in a pink tank top and clicking selfies with her fans and then sitting next to Shubman as they boarded the flight together.

Sara was previously in a relationship with her 'Love Aaj Kal' co-star Kartik Aaryan. However, soon after the release of the film, the two parted their ways. Sara has also dated late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Veer Pahariya, which was confirmed by Karan Johar on his chat show 'Koffee With Karan'.

In terms of work, Sara will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s film alongside Vicky Kaushal. The movie follows a couple who desires to live independently from their family.

The actress has also been shooting for 'Gaslight', also starring Vikrant Massey.

She will also be seen in Karam Johar's OTT Film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' where the diva is all set to play a lion-hearted freedom fighter. Sara Ali Khan will play a valiant, lion-hearted freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Sara was last seen in the 2021 film, 'Atrangi Re' alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The Aanand L. Rai directorial revolved around the life of a Tamil boy who ends up getting married to a Bihari girl, played by Sara. The film also featured Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role. It was an AR Rahman musical.

Sara Ali Khan is the elder daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife and actress Amrita Singh. She made her debut in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor’s tragic romance ‘Kedarnath’ alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara received praises for her performance as Mandakini Mishra ‘Mukku’ in her debut and even received a Filmfare Award for the same.