Sara Ali Khan’s Rumoured Boyfriend Arjun Breaks Silence Over Their Relationship

Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan recently sparked dating rumours when pictures of her Kedarnath visit with Arjun Pratap Bajwa surfaced on social media. The images went viral, fueling speculation about a possible romance between the two. However, Arjun has now addressed the rumours, dismissing them as baseless.

In an interview with Team Varinder Chawla, Arjun clarified that he isn’t bothered by the gossip surrounding his personal life. He said, “So, whatever people have to write, they will write. That’s their job. They’re doing their job. I just focus on myself and what I have to do, and it doesn’t really bother me.” The actor-model outright denied the dating speculation and emphasized that his professional career remains his priority.

This isn’t the first time Sara Ali Khan has been in the headlines for her personal life. The actress has been linked to several names in the past, including Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, with whom she publicly acknowledged a relationship and subsequent breakup.

Sara was also previously linked to Veer Pahariya, who is now making his Bollywood debut alongside her in the upcoming film Sky Force. The topic of their rumoured relationship was even discussed by Karan Johar during his talk show Koffee With Karan.

While rumours about Sara Ali Khan’s personal life often grab attention, she continues to focus on her career, delivering one promising project after another. As Arjun Pratap Bajwa puts it, such gossip is part and parcel of being in the limelight, but the focus remains on the work they do. Fans can now look forward to seeing Sara shine on the big screen in her upcoming projects.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is set to star in Sky Force, opposite Veer Pahariya. The film is a highly anticipated venture, with Veer marking his debut in Bollywood.