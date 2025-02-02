Advertisement
Sara Ali Khan Sets The Stage On Fire At Hockey India League Finale, Fans Call Her 'Forever Aankh Marey Girl'

Sara Ali Khan wowed fans at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Odisha. 

Sara Ali Khan Sets The Stage On Fire At Hockey India League Finale, Fans Call Her 'Forever Aankh Marey Girl' (Image: @hockey_india_league/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan, known for her charming performances and relatable desi vibe, wowed fans at the Hockey India League Final at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium. Currently making headlines for Sky Force, her emotional role has won hearts.

At the Rourkela event, Sara set the stage on fire with an electrifying performance, dancing to hits like 'Chaka Chak', 'Tere Vaaste', and 'Aankh Marey', leaving fans in awe. Sharing glimpses on social media, she expressed gratitude, saying, "Overwhelmed & grateful for all the love. Thank you, mere pyaare Darshaks." The performane was called 'The Sara Ali Khan Show.'

Have A Look At The Post: 

Fans went wild cheering for Sara, singing her songs in unison—even kids joined in! They dubbed her the 'Forever Aankh Marey Girl' as social media buzzed with praise for her performance.

ANDA

On the work front, Sara has an exciting lineup ahead. She will star in Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and is tentatively working on a project with Ayushmann Khurrana.

