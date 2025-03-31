Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2879905https://zeenews.india.com/people/sara-ali-khan-sets-the-stage-on-fire-at-ipl-2025-in-guwahati-2879905.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SARA ALI KHAN

Sara Ali Khan Sets The Stage On Fire At IPL 2025 In Guwahati

Sara Ali Khan's performance in the film was widely appreciated, adding yet another milestone to her growing career.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2025, 02:27 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sara Ali Khan Sets The Stage On Fire At IPL 2025 In Guwahati Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan delivered an electrifying performance with her opening act at the iconic Guwahati stadium during the highly anticipated clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). As the cricket fever gripped the city, Sara’s dynamic stage presence and high-voltage performance elevated the excitement, turning the night into an unforgettable spectacle.

Sara owned the stage, enthralling the audience with her impeccable moves and undeniable charisma. The stadium roared with cheers as she performed, setting the perfect tone for an exhilarating match ahead.

Her performance in the film was widely appreciated, adding yet another milestone to her growing career.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

On the work front, Sara is set to star in Metro… In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Directed by the acclaimed Anurag Basu—known for his masterpiece Life in a… Metro—the film has already created significant buzz among cinephiles. 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK