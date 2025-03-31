Sara Ali Khan Sets The Stage On Fire At IPL 2025 In Guwahati

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan delivered an electrifying performance with her opening act at the iconic Guwahati stadium during the highly anticipated clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). As the cricket fever gripped the city, Sara’s dynamic stage presence and high-voltage performance elevated the excitement, turning the night into an unforgettable spectacle.

Sara owned the stage, enthralling the audience with her impeccable moves and undeniable charisma. The stadium roared with cheers as she performed, setting the perfect tone for an exhilarating match ahead.

Sara Ali Khan Dazzling performance at Barsapara Stadium Guwahati pic.twitter.com/csJmwHQpr6 — Imsajal45 (@Sajalsinha0264) March 30, 2025

SARA ALI KHAN'S PERFORMANCE AT GUWAHATI. pic.twitter.com/UuhucOUTjA — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) March 30, 2025

Her performance in the film was widely appreciated, adding yet another milestone to her growing career.

On the work front, Sara is set to star in Metro… In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Directed by the acclaimed Anurag Basu—known for his masterpiece Life in a… Metro—the film has already created significant buzz among cinephiles.