Sara Ali Khan shares glimpse of little brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's football-themed birthday cake

MUMBAI: Actress Sara Ali Khan recently took to Instagram to post a glimpse of her younger brother Ibrahim’s birthday celebration. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim turned 20 on Friday (March 5) and the young lad is being showered by wishes from friends and family.

The 'Love Aaj Kal 2' actress took the celebrations a notch higher and surprised her brother with a personalised cake featuring his favourite sport - football! In the picture, a football with the Chelsea F.C logo is seen placed on top of the cake. It also features the back of a football jersey with the name, ‘Iggy’ as Sara often lovingly calls her brother ‘Iggy Potter’. She also wrote, "I love my brother" on her Instagram story showing the strong bond the siblings share.

Saif's younger sister Saba Ali Khan also took to social media to wish her nephew a very happy birthday.

Although Ibrahim isn't very active on social media, he has fan pages swooning over him and posting his pictures. The young star kid is yet to complete his education, and according to his father and actor Saif Ali Khan, he may join the film industry in the future. He still has time and will definitely have his older sister Sara to guide him when he starts his acting career!

On the work front, Sara was last seen in the comedy film 'Coolie No. 1' opposite Varun Dhawan which was an eponymous adaption of the 1995 movie. However, the film wasn’t received well among critics. She will next feature in Aanand L. Rai's film 'Atrangi Re', co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, which is set to be released in August 2021.

Meanwhile, Sara is currently holidaying in the Maldives and is soaring temperatures high with her scintillating pictures from the beaches.