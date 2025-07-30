Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2938840https://zeenews.india.com/people/sara-ali-khan-sizzles-in-rose-gold-lehenga-at-the-ramp-turns-showstopper-for-aisha-raos-debut-show-at-india-couture-week-2025-2938840.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
SARA ALI KHAN

Sara Ali Khan Sizzles In Rose Gold Lehenga At The Ramp, Turns Showstopper For Aisha Rao's Debut Show At India Couture Week 2025

The 'Metro...In Dino' actress completed her look with soft waves in her hair, minimal makeup, and no heavy accessories, just letting the outfit do the talking.

|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2025, 09:06 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sara Ali Khan Sizzles In Rose Gold Lehenga At The Ramp, Turns Showstopper For Aisha Rao's Debut Show At India Couture Week 2025 Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan turned heads as she walked the ramp for designer Aisha Rao on Day 7 of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025.

Sara looked gorgeous as she walked the ramp in a stunning soft rose gold lehenga with intricate floral embroidery. The outfit featured detailed work, combining pastel and metallic hues.

The 'Metro...In Dino' actress completed her look with soft waves in her hair, minimal makeup, and no heavy accessories, just letting the outfit do the talking.

The outfit is part of Aisha Rao's debut collection at the fashion week. The designs in the collection, described as "a love letter to the wild," were inspired by nature: banana leaves, lotus flowers, and palm motifs. Romantic cuts, shiny fabrics, and soft colors like rose gold, berry, and champagne made the collection stand out.

Models walked the ramp in dreamy florals, structured blazers, and richly textured pieces.

India Couture Week 2025, presented by FDCI in association with Reliance Brands, opened on July 23 with a show by Rahul Mishra. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia walked the runway in his designs. The fashion week will conclude on July 30 with JJ Valaya's presentation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in the romantic drama 'Metro... In Dino' opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The film follows four contemporary couples across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. The film hit theaters on July 4. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK