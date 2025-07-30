New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan turned heads as she walked the ramp for designer Aisha Rao on Day 7 of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025.

Sara looked gorgeous as she walked the ramp in a stunning soft rose gold lehenga with intricate floral embroidery. The outfit featured detailed work, combining pastel and metallic hues.

The 'Metro...In Dino' actress completed her look with soft waves in her hair, minimal makeup, and no heavy accessories, just letting the outfit do the talking.

The outfit is part of Aisha Rao's debut collection at the fashion week. The designs in the collection, described as "a love letter to the wild," were inspired by nature: banana leaves, lotus flowers, and palm motifs. Romantic cuts, shiny fabrics, and soft colors like rose gold, berry, and champagne made the collection stand out.

Models walked the ramp in dreamy florals, structured blazers, and richly textured pieces.

India Couture Week 2025, presented by FDCI in association with Reliance Brands, opened on July 23 with a show by Rahul Mishra. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia walked the runway in his designs. The fashion week will conclude on July 30 with JJ Valaya's presentation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in the romantic drama 'Metro... In Dino' opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The film follows four contemporary couples across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. The film hit theaters on July 4.