/Sara Ali Khan turns 31: A look at her wealth, swanky car collection & love for luxury lifestyle

Sara Ali Khan birthday special: Bollywood's Royal beauty - Sara Ali Khan turns a year older today and social media is already flooded with warm messages from her fans and friends in the industry. Over the years, the actress has become known not just for the films she picks, but for the life she leads outside the camera too — one that mixes discipline, glamour and the occasional flex of the good life. As she marks another year, here's a rundown of how much she's worth today, the cars she likes to cruise around in, and the kind of lifestyle that keeps her fans hooked to her Instagram feed.
Sara is the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and ex-wife Amrita Singh, and the granddaughter of actors Sharmila Tagore and late Mansoor Ali Khan - the last Nawab of Pataudi. Her great-grandfather was the last ruler of the princely state of Pataudi during the British Raj.
In one of her 2023 interviews with The Hindu, Sara reacted to being called a Royal. "I find it ridiculous when people think that. I don’t associate myself as a royal.” She added, "I’ve lived in Juhu in Mumbai most of my life with my mother. I go to Bandra to meet my dad. I holiday in Himachal Pradesh and Kedarnath and Jammu and Kashmir. Like seriously, I don’t know what royal means.”
Sara Ali Khan has an estimated net worth between Rs 40 crore and Rs 55 crore, taking into account several media reports. A massive chunk of her wealth comes from her movie fees, brand endorsements etc. According to an India Times report dated 2024, Sara reportedly charges Rs 1 crore for endorsements, and around Rs 3 crore per movie.
Sara Ali Khan boasts a massive social media presence with 44.8 million followers on Instagram alone.
Sara Ali Khan's swanky car collection includes a Mercedes-Benz G-Class 350D worth Rs 1.3 crore, a Jeep Compass, and a Honda CRV, each costing around Rs 28 lakh reportedly.
Sara loves to splurge and being a stunner that she is, the actress has a great taste when it comes to luxury. She has a Bottega Veneta Milano Uluru bag priced at Rs 6 lakh, a Miss Dior sling bag worth Rs 70,000, a Burberry medium tote bag costing Rs 74,644, and a Louis Vuitton Neverfull Tote bag valued at Rs 2.8 lakh among other things, as per India Times report.
Sara Ali Khan stays with her mother and actress Amrita Singh, and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan in a posh Juhu neighbourhood. She also owns a 4,500 sq ft commercial bungalow in Andheri West, which she leased out for educational use. Sara rented out the bungalow in Mumbai's Andheri West for Rs 4.14 crore for five years, as per NDTV report.
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