KAMAKHYA DEVI TEMPLE

Sara Ali Khan Visits Kamakhya Devi Temple In Guwahati, Walks Through The Bylanes With Aimee Baruah - Watch

Sara Ali Khan paid a visit to Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati recently along with Assamese actress Aimee Baruah.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2025, 10:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Sara Ali Khan Visits Kamakhya Devi Temple In Guwahati, Walks Through The Bylanes With Aimee Baruah - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan recently went on a spiritual trip to Guwahati, Assam and visited the renowned Maa Kamakhya Devi Temple. Dressed in white salwar-kameez, Sara was accompanied by three-time National Award winning actor-filmmaker Aimee Baruah. 

The two walked through the bylanes of the Devi temple and even took a boat ride across the Brahmaputra river to the Umananda Temple and offered their prayers.

Aimee shared the beautiful video on Instagram. She wrote in the caption: When it’s about my land, my heart brims with pride. Blessed to share its magic! With @saraalikhan95 #maakamakhya #kamakhya #assam #proudmoment #aimee #aimeebaruah #aimeebaruahofficial 

Sara visited the revered Devi shrine in Guwahati back in 2021 as well. Coincidentally, that year also, Sara was dressed in an all-white attire.

 

