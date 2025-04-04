Sara Ali Khan Visits Kamakhya Devi Temple In Guwahati, Walks Through The Bylanes With Aimee Baruah - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan recently went on a spiritual trip to Guwahati, Assam and visited the renowned Maa Kamakhya Devi Temple. Dressed in white salwar-kameez, Sara was accompanied by three-time National Award winning actor-filmmaker Aimee Baruah.

The two walked through the bylanes of the Devi temple and even took a boat ride across the Brahmaputra river to the Umananda Temple and offered their prayers.

Aimee shared the beautiful video on Instagram. She wrote in the caption: When it’s about my land, my heart brims with pride. Blessed to share its magic! With @saraalikhan95 #maakamakhya #kamakhya #assam #proudmoment #aimee #aimeebaruah #aimeebaruahofficial

Sara visited the revered Devi shrine in Guwahati back in 2021 as well. Coincidentally, that year also, Sara was dressed in an all-white attire.