Sara Ali Khan Vs Orry: Which star has highest net worth, social media followers, educational qualification and bigger film career?

Sara Ali Khan and Orry Feud: Both stars have been making headlines after Sara Ali Khan reportedly unfollowed Orry on Instagram amid a growing social media controversy. The backlash began when Orry posted a reel inspired by creator Amulya Rattan’s video on civic sense. While the video itself did not mention Sara, a comment under the post sparked outrage. Responding to a user who mocked his outfit, Orry replied, “Sara Ali Khan’s hits,” a remark widely seen as a sarcastic dig at the actor’s career. The comment quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism from netizens who labelled his behaviour insensitive and unnecessary.

The controversy gained further traction when Sara shared an Instagram Story featuring the song Naam Chale, with lyrics about living freely and staying away from unnecessary drama, something many fans interpreted as a subtle response. Online users condemned Orry’s remarks, with several accusing him of bullying and attention-seeking, while older posts resurfaced, including a deleted reel listing “3 worst names,” believed to reference Sara, her mother, Amrita Singh and Palak Tiwari. Soon after, Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan unfollowed Orry, who later claimed he had unfollowed them earlier. While neither party has officially addressed the fallout, the episode has reignited conversations around respect, boundaries and accountability in influencer culture.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan–Orry feud: What started the fallout and why the internet is calling the influencer ‘pathetic’

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This controversy has certainly grabbed attention, but let’s take a look at how the stars compare beyond the headlines. Who has the highest net worth, the most social media followers, a stronger educational background, and a bigger film career?

Sara Ali Khan and Orry's Net Worth

As per a 2024 report by The Times of India, Orry’s net worth is estimated to be over Rs 10 crore. He also revealed on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast that he charges Rs 20 lakh for every photo taken with him and Rs 25 lakh for event appearances.

On the other hand, according to a report by India Times, Sara Ali Khan charges around Rs 3 crore per film, while her brand endorsement fees range between Rs 50–60 lakh. She also earns approximately Rs 35 lakh per sponsored Instagram post. As per the same report, Sara Ali Khan’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 55 crore.

Sara Ali Khan and Orry Social Media followers

Sara Ali Khan boasts a massive social media presence with 45.1 million followers across her accounts, while Orry has a comparatively smaller following of 2.2 million followers on Instagram.

Sara Ali Khan and Orry's Education Qualifications

According to Orhan Awatramani’s LinkedIn profile, he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts and Communication Design from Parsons School of Design in New York.

Sara Ali Khan was immersed in political theory and academic life at Columbia University. She graduated in 2016 with a degree in History and Political Science, choosing one of the Ivy League’s most competitive institutions not only for its academic rigour but also to spend her formative years away from the public spotlight.

Sara Ali Khan and Orry Film Career

Orry (Orhan Awatramani) is a social media personality and pop-culture figure who made his acting debut in Nadaaniyan (2025), appearing as himself.

Sara Ali Khan is a well-known Bollywood actress recognised for her performances in Kedarnath (2018), Simmba (2018), and Atrangi Re (2021). Her more recent projects include Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023), Gaslight (2023), and Murder Mubarak (2024). She also stars in the 2025 film Metro… In Dino, with Sky Force and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do slated as upcoming releases.