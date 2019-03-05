Sara Ali Khan wishes brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on Birthday with the cutest post ever!

New Delhi: The bond between siblings is something that can never be put into words. They are the ones who stand by us through thick and thin and we have some of the best memories of our life with them. Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan wished her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday by sharing some pictures and they depict sibling love in the cutest way possible!

Check out Sara's post right here:

The caption is, “Happiest birthday to the best brother in the world.. Thank you for always having my back (literally) and tolerating all my nonsense patiently (mostly)”

For the uninitiated, both Sara and Ibrahim are Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's children.

Sara has a massive fan following on social media and her pics often go viral.

On the work front, she made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' in December last year and has been ruling hearts ever since. Sara acted opposite Sushant Singh Rajpoot and both actors were appreciated for their performance in the film.

Shortly after her debut film, Sara was seen in 'Simmba' opposite Ranveer Singh. The film broke several records and emerged a box office blockbuster. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, ' Simmba' was lauded by all.